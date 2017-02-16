WASHINGTON D.C. - At a news conference today to announce a new nominee for Labor secretary, Donald Trump took time to describe how the media is ruining the policies of the United States of America. Trump criticized most of the media for being fake as well as stealing information that has been leaked by American citizens from government agencies.

He was not enthusiastic to see questions from various news agencies such as the BBC and CNN. One agency that Trump was happy to see however was our very own Spoof News. Our field reporter, Z. J., was present at the conference & was called on to ask a question.

He stood, but before Z.J. could ask his question, Trump said he recognized him and praised the Spoof as the "best news in the world; simply the best hands down" and that it was "real news." He said he reads the Spoof everyday and has online and print subscriptions. About subscribing to the Spoof, the President said "every American should. Real Americans would." President Trump went on to say the Spoof was a leader among news agencies and was a lion for the truth while also being "big league."

Trump praised the Spoof for at least 6 minutes. Unfortunately President Trump was so caught up in praising the Spoof, he forgot to take Z.J.'s question & moved onto another reporter before it could be asked.