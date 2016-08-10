I'm sick of all these privileged bigots who are demeaning and denigrating Hillary. So I am here to educate you on why you MUST stop this.

Here are the ignorant fools who need to check their privilege.

1. Iraqi orphans.

Iraqi orphans have orphan privilege. Merely because they don't have parents, people feel sorry for them, and so they give their unreasonable and irrational opinions undue credence that they do not deserve

It just doesn't get any more privileged than this!

2. Libyan mothers.

Libyan mothers may well be women, but they aren't really proper women, are they? I mean, a lot of them don't support my right to choose, so clearly they are sellouts. Also, the prevalence of homophobia in their country, which they are COMPLETELY SILENT ABOUT, is disgraceful. They simply don't think about how they are complicit with evil.

It just doesn't get any more privileged than this!

3. Syrian men.

Uh... they are men! Well hey, buddy! A man is a man is a man is a male thing! Ohhh, they might as well be straight white guy Christian pastors from Texas, for all I care!

It just doesn't get any more privileged than this!

***

From the above, the logic is clear.

Those who claim Clinton's opponents are 'sexist' are actually trivializing the consequences of her foreign policy.

There is nothing privileged about opposing the violent tendencies in international relations that this 'Blue Neocon' or 'Hawkfem' represents.

To say, or even to imply, that all criticisms of Clinton stem from 'privilege' is a serious error.