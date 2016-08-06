Written by XRhonda Speaks
Saturday, 6 August 2016

Dinesh "Douchna" D'souza sent this unverified photo to back Trump's claim that Obama is hiding the Ark of the Covenant.

Donald Trump is claiming that the Obama administration is hiding the Ark of The Covenant to keep it from him in case he becomes president.

"I saw the video, and we can assume the Russians or Wiki-Leaks leaked the video to hurt Hillary Clinton in the election, because the whole world is scared of her becoming president. This was a very professional video folks, it was a good camera angle and lighting, no one was scared or afraid of being shot, it was all under government control, and they just stored it in a warehouse where it can be forgotten about when I take office."

When asked about the source of the video, Trump said, "I don't remember, but I hear from my people, and I can feel that it's authentic, Harrison Ford is somehow involved, you know he said some vicious things about me, but he's a loser who's career is over."

The media and blogosphere exploded with hilarity as critics lambasted Trump for thinking what he saw in the Indiana Jones movie was real.

Former CIA official, Michael J. Morell was not laughing however when he said, "A man who cannot distinguish reality from a movie is a dangerous man to be minding our nuclear arsenal."

Trump spokesman Paul Manafort defended his boss from his critics.

"Of course Donald Trump knows the difference between Indiana Jones and real events, he was probably just making a joke or talking about something he saw in the Hillary's America documentary."

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

