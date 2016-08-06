Written by XRhonda Speaks
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Saturday, 6 August 2016

image for Hillary Shoots Teenager On Fifth Avenue
Hillary Clinton shot this young woman after reacting to the sound of the click shifter on her bike.

While Donald Trump mesmerized the media and the public with his crazy antics, Hillary Clinton was the one to actually shoot someone on New York's Fifth Avenue.

It all unfolded as Clinton was shopping before a political rally on New York's famous Fifth Avenue: as Clinton walked out of Gucci, a passing bicyclist happened to shift gears on her bike and Clinton and several of her Secret Service guards reacted to the sound of the bike's click shifter and turned to look towards the street.

But even before the Secret Service detail could shield Clinton from any potential harm, the presidential candidate had already drawn and fired on the teen, hitting the bicycle rider in the arm. Witnesses did not see where Clinton got the firearm from, but she handed it to one of the Secret Service agents once it was determined that the young woman was not a threat.

The teenage bicycle messenger, who goes by Jane Boy, was shouting profanities and screaming in pain after being shot. While Clinton's medical detail attended to her injury, one Secret Service agent was heard asking the teen "Why did you make that sound, do you have any weapons?"

It took a few minutes for Clinton and her bodyguards to realize that what they had actually heard was the teen shifting gears on her bike.

The Clinton campaign is footing the medical bills for Boy, which could be substantial as the teen heads for reconstructive surgery in her arm.

Jane Boy has now been recruited to appear in public service announcements highlighting the dangers of click shifters on bicycles at night and in high crime areas.

The shooting hasn't hurt Clinton with her supporters, this reporter spoke to people at a rally a few days later in Philadelphia. Angela Cushing said she knows why some want to criticize Clinton for the shooting.

"It's because she's a woman, duh! If a man had done what she has done, everyone would be making comparisons to a Clint Eastwood character, they'd be saying, 'good reaction time,' 'great shot.'"

Speaking at a rally in Dallas, Trump tried to one-up the Hill Dog after she stole his thunder.

"I had the idea first to shoot someone on Fifth Avenue, heartless Hillary actually shot someone, she didn't have to, it was just to take my idea. Well, when I get tactical nukes on my jet, I'll bet I could nuke Iran or Syria and everyone will say I'm a hero."

Make XRhonda Speaks's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Trump has named his new cabinet structure for a new look America

The new structure looks like this Gone are ancient and irrelevant departments like Vets Affairs, Welfare, Environment, IRS (except for poor people), Homeland Security, Education, Wildlife Protection and Public Infrastructure The line up looks...
View 'Trump has named his new cabinet structure for a new look America'

White Supremacist Comedians Angered by Fading Asian Accents

Throngs of Neo-Nazis pranksters, sarcastic Skinheads, and comedic KKK members marched on the capitol today demanding a return to the good old days when "A chinaman was a chinaman" as suggested by Pennsylvania Skin head bikers for Jesus president Zeke...
View 'White Supremacist Comedians Angered by Fading Asian Accents'

Researchers find little difference between Bologna and Hotdogs

A government funded study analyzing the nature of the hot dog and bologna has revealed that they are close cousins, "almost siblings, really" said Dr. Janice Manice, head of Columbia university's dept. of cold cuts and condiments which spearheaded th...
View 'Researchers find little difference between Bologna and Hotdogs'

The South Rises Again? South Carolina Votes to Leave European Union

Following a hotly contested statewide referendum, South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley sent shock waves through international economies when she announced that South Carolina citizens, by a margin of over eighty-six percent, had voted to secede from t...
View 'The South Rises Again? South Carolina Votes to Leave European Union'

With Poll Numbers in Free Fall, Trump, Pence Jump Out of Plane

Grand Teton, Wyoming: Facing a free fall in numerous recent polls, Donald J. Trump and Mike Pence jumped out of an airplane yesterday as a publicity stunt to prove that that they can recover from such a precipitous drop. They survived. It has be...
View 'With Poll Numbers in Free Fall, Trump, Pence Jump Out of Plane'

Donald Trump Hospitalized After Choking on His Own Ego

BURNT CORN, AL--Donald Trump, at a rally Tuesday in Alabama, was hospitalized after he began choking on his own ego. Trump was building up to the peroration of his speech, in which he praised himself as the sole solution to all that ails the Uni...
View 'Donald Trump Hospitalized After Choking on His Own Ego'

Bush Family To Debut "In the Bushes" Reality TV Show

Dallas, TX--Members of the Bush family have begun filming a reality TV show featuring two Presidents, one failed Presidential candidate, one President wannabe and the wives who endure them. The first six episodes have already been filmed and will be...
View 'Bush Family To Debut "In the Bushes" Reality TV Show'

If You Don't Support Hillary, You're a Bigot!

I'm sick of all these privileged bigots who are demeaning and denigrating Hillary. So I am here to educate you on why you MUST stop this. Here are the ignorant fools who need to check their privilege. 1. Iraqi orphans. Iraqi orphans have orp...
View 'If You Don't Support Hillary, You're a Bigot!'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 3 multiplied by 3?

6 3 5 9
55 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more