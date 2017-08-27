Written by Jaki Treehorn
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this
Topics: Donald Trump, Army

Sunday, 27 August 2017

image for Trump Announces Removal of Transgender Corporal from Army Medical Unit in Korea

Washington - President Trump has announced that, as a result of his order banning transgender soldiers from serving in the U.S. Military, that he has ordered the removal of one Corporal from his army unit serving on the Korean Peninsula.

"It has come to our attention that there is a Corporal Maxwell Q. Klinger serving on the Korean Peninsula in a medical capacity. I have not gotten all the details, but after I verify this Corporal Klinger will be asked to leave the Army", Trump explained in a tweet at 3 A.M. from the Oval Office. "We are in possession of pictures taken by an Army investigator and sent to Breitbart Real News, that clearly show Corporal Klinger has undergone a sex change operation"

"In addition, our sources at Breitbart, who located the photograph (pictured here) have informed us that this soldier is of Middle Eastern descent, why am I not surprised?" said the President in another tweet.

U.S. Army representatives were not available for comment.

Make Jaki Treehorn's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 4 multiplied by 3?

3 5 20 12
40 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more