Washington - President Trump has announced that, as a result of his order banning transgender soldiers from serving in the U.S. Military, that he has ordered the removal of one Corporal from his army unit serving on the Korean Peninsula.

"It has come to our attention that there is a Corporal Maxwell Q. Klinger serving on the Korean Peninsula in a medical capacity. I have not gotten all the details, but after I verify this Corporal Klinger will be asked to leave the Army", Trump explained in a tweet at 3 A.M. from the Oval Office. "We are in possession of pictures taken by an Army investigator and sent to Breitbart Real News, that clearly show Corporal Klinger has undergone a sex change operation"

"In addition, our sources at Breitbart, who located the photograph (pictured here) have informed us that this soldier is of Middle Eastern descent, why am I not surprised?" said the President in another tweet.

U.S. Army representatives were not available for comment.