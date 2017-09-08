Written by Al N.
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Friday, 8 September 2017

image for Trump Tweets He Will Ask Congress to Give Him the Power to Change the Laws of Science
Trump plans on making this type of activity illegal.

Washington, DC President Trump has decided that the Laws of Science must be changed, according to tweets from the Chief Executive and an announcement by his press office.

The press office quoted Trump as saying that "he was tired of catering to the Laws of Science, especially in the case of floods and hurricanes like Hurricane Harry (later editions had it corrected to Harvey) and Hurricane Emma (also later corrected to Irma)."

"Somebody has got to do something about all these natural disasters and I'm here to do it! All these laws of nature hugely need to be repealed!" tweeted Trump.

Make Al N.'s day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 5 multiplied by 5?

6 18 25 9
71 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more