Washington, DC President Trump has decided that the Laws of Science must be changed, according to tweets from the Chief Executive and an announcement by his press office.

The press office quoted Trump as saying that "he was tired of catering to the Laws of Science, especially in the case of floods and hurricanes like Hurricane Harry (later editions had it corrected to Harvey) and Hurricane Emma (also later corrected to Irma)."

"Somebody has got to do something about all these natural disasters and I'm here to do it! All these laws of nature hugely need to be repealed!" tweeted Trump.