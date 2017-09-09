Sources close to Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer revealed, under promise of anonymity, that the whopping deal between President Donald Trump, House minority leader Nancy Pelosi and Schumer in mid-week contained a secret agreement regarding Trump's run for a second term in 2020.

The Democratic leaker said that there would have been no surprise agreement on what became a successfully passed bill on the debt ceiling, funding the government for three months and Harvey hurricane relief unless the Democrats promised to allow Trump to enter Democratic presidential primaries in his bid for a second term. The source indicated that while Pelosi and Schumer were initially flabbergasted, they quickly accepted when Trump pointed out that there was no electable Democrat among those likely to make a run as Trump's first term expires.

Pundits agree that Trump could easily adapt his campaign style to one that appeals to Democrats. So-called "Reagan Democrats." whose votes in key Midwestern states gave Trump the presidency, would return to the traditional Democratic side if Trump were the candidate. The President could easily modify his stand on most issues, stands that were relatively wishy-washy anyway, making him sound like a more main stream Democrat during the campaign.

Trump's willingness to change parties was motivated largely by the incompetence of Republican leadership in both the House and Senate during the first year of his presidency. It was Democrats who successfully navigated the current debt ceiling bill through congress, over Republican opposition.

The source said Pelosi and Schumer were ecstatic, already anticipating their new roles as majority leaders of the House and Senate as early as the 2018 midterm elections.