A Devastating Earthquake Hits Switzerland And Destroys 88% of The Tulip Industry

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 20 April 2023

image for A Devastating Earthquake Hits Switzerland And Destroys 88% of The Tulip Industry
The Swiss government is negotiating a deal to purchase tulips from Argentina.

BERN, Switizerland - (Spoof News) - Hold onto your tulips, folks! Switzerland has been shaken to its core by a massive 7.7 earthquake that hit at 4:04 am Tijuana, Mexico, time, and sent shockwaves through the country's beloved tulip industry.

Lucy F. Lindylaken, a spokeswoman for the Swiss Tulip Industry (STI), said the quake sounded like six bullet trains high on Swiss chocolate and cheese, all colliding at once.

In addition to laying waste to the Swiss tulip fields, the "Quakey" also caused massive losses for Swiss Miss Chocolate, with over two million pounds of chocolate destroyed in the quake. The wooden clog industry was also devastated, with more than 800,000 pairs of Swiss clogs crushed under the quake's mighty force.

But fear not, citizens! According to The Bees Knees News Agency, the iron and steel industry remains unscathed. So put on your best suit of armor and keep calm and carry on, Switzerland!

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Earthquake Switzerland Tulips

