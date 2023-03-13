Foxes all Over Scotland Breathe Sigh of Relief as Fox Hunting Now Illegal

Monday, 13 March 2023

What is this shit? Seriously. Just look at my pretty face.

CCN reports a hunt Club in Scotland from the 170o's is disbanding.

A fairly new law prohibits hunting wild animals with Dogs.

Pro - Nature people like the law.

The Rich owning horses and dogs hate the law.

England has the same Law but in 2018 - (and later years) - hundreds of illegal fox Hunts happened in England and no one is ever arrested.

The Law has convenient Loopholes - and no Fox hunt has ever even been investigated for being illegal.

Wealth backed by Power - that's England.

But if you are a regular bloke and like to fish in a local stream without a License - off you go to jail and or pay a fine.

But - Eventually there will probably be Robotic Foxes - and the Rich can resume trampling all over other people's lands as they feel they have a Right to.

Maybe even Robotic horses.

(Basil Blathering - animal lover).

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

