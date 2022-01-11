The Reason Why Nepal Is Going Back To Its Original Name

KATHMANDU, Nepal – (World Satire) – The president of Nepal, Bidhha Devi Bhandari, has decided that on April 16, 2022, the country known for beautiful temples shrines, palaces, gompas, stupas, and poupons, will revert back to it’s original name.

The original name was Kathmandu.

President Bhandari, stated that she recently learned that the word “Nepal” is Peruvian and means ‘ugly-ass scorpion who eats the droppings of pompous crickets.’

The president smiled and replied that after watching the CNN special on Nepal, she decided that it was a ‘no brainer’ and so the name change.

SIDENOTE: President Bhandari wants to dispel the rumor that she has a tattoo with the name Mahatma Gandhi on her left ass cheek.