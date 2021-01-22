German truck load of pigs gets stuck in the mud!

Truck driving in rural areas during winter can sometimes be precarious especially when a farm sits on top of a muddy hill, and trucks loaded with live pigs need to reach the farm.

One incident, which caused quite a stir (not fry), happened in a tiny village in the Eifel Area of Germany today as a huge truck laden with fat pigs attempted to enter the farm and got stuck in the mud!

Unfortunately, the farmer was busy in an outlying field spraying pongy dung. The truck driver, at his wits end, attempted everything to free the truck, to no avail.

Then he had a brainwave! "Pigs love mud," he thought! "If I let them out, they can grovel in the mud, take the weight off my back wheels, and then I can get out of the sticky mud! Then I'll reload them, and nobody will know a thing!"

He opened the rear doors of the trailer, and the pigs, super-intelligent as they are, smelt freedom and bolted for it! "Sod the mud," they thought, "I'm not ending up on anybody's barbecue!"

In the interim the 'clever' driver managed to get his truck out of the mud hoping that his load of piggies would be enjoying themselves grovelling in the mud! He went to the back of his truck only to discover not a pig in sight!

Later, the farmer returned with his tractor stinking of dung and asked what the hell was going on, and where were his pigs!

The truck driver shrugged his shoulders, told the farmer what had happened and why there were no pigs on board.

Later that day a news report mentioned that car drivers should be careful just in case they hit a herd of pink pigs running for their lives in the direction a local veggie factory! After all, pigs are highly intelligent and know where they are safe, OINK, OINK!