Man Was Tripped Up On Legging-Up Day

A man who was glad to get through the potentially prank-filled morning of Wednesday 1April without a single April Fools Day prank being played on him, soon fell for the oldest trick in the book just after midday, when he was tripped-up near his home in Hull.

Tatty Mullett, 56, was dreading April Fools Day, but, having stayed in the house all morning, he ventured outside to go to Tesco.

Noting the government's rules on social-distancing, he carefully kept crossing the road when someone approached on the same side of the footpath. He had no chance, however, when, from behind him, a burly youth stuck his leg in front of Mullett, and pushed him in the back, sending him sprawling.

The youth made off, laughing, and Mullett looked up to see a postman offering a helping hand.

No sooner had he regained his feet, however, when the postie performed a sliding tackle on the hapless Tatty, leaving him in the dust. He blurted:

"Tripping-up day!" and went on his way.

An old woman saw the incidents from her front window, and came out to check if Mullett was OK. He was, and thanked her for her concern. As he turned to go, however, the old bag slid her frail right leg in front of Tatty's shin, and gave him a slight prod in the shoulder.

Over went Tatty for a third time!

The evil crone said later:

"I've been waiting all year to do that!"

Police are not investigating.