First American All-Trannie Whorehouse Opens in Nevada

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

Nevada has opened the first American transgender whorehouse called "Train Time with Trannies", and business is booming!

Much of the clientele prefer to remain nameless and masked, but a high-powered telescope with x-ray attachment on this reporter's camera doesn't lie. Did I see Mitch McConnell, Kari Lake, and Paul Gosar checking in or out under various disguises? Maybe, can't say without getting sued. Bill Clinton? That dress fits perfectly! And blue is definitely your color!

Yes, I went inside! (For journalistic reasons only, I assure you.) The decorations, the pissing water fountains, the glitter and feather boas - the silk and satin and leather - my God, the leather! St. Andrew's cross never looked so inviting!

And to top it all off, the ladies (or lady-boys) put on a top-notch musical, "Come Blow My Horn" (which always gets a standing ovation - these puns doing anything for you?) and the bordello/cathouse/red light rooming house offers one of the best all-inclusive buffets I've ever had. The size of the shrimp would not be believed! (That was a shrimp, right, and not a senator's testicles arranged nicely and covered in cocktail sauce? All your fantasies can be catered to!)

(Fucking puns!)

So if you're in the Nevada area and you feel like walking on the wild side, why not try some cock with your canapé? It's not cheap, but you'll remember it forever...and you just might fall in love.

PS: Sapphire, please call me anytime, at home or on my cell - I love you and I want your baby inside me!