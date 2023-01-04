Wielding the Corn Cob Gavel Fer A Merica!

Nancy Pelosi’s gavel has been retired. She was such a good Speaker of the House that many agree that no one can or should wield it after her.

This makes even more sense when the world watches how Kevin McCarthy can’t even get elected as Speaker by his own party. Who will win the coveted position? A democrat? It’s looking highly likely.

But if … and that’s a big IF … a republican gets the top spot, what will they wield?

In line with the sentiments of most GOP-ers, especially of the MAGA brand, there will be a down-home solution from the Deep South, where cotton still blows …

A corn cob pipe, just like Popeye used to wield. And the Republican speaker will get to sit on a rocking chair on a hastily-built porch and get to wear a straw hat and overalls and always have mud on his feet and a jug of moonshine by his side …

Yep, that’s “Southern” America fer ya. Now git the gummint off my land!