IQ Tests Will Be Required For Future Presidential Nominees

Now that the national nightmare of the Trump White House occupation is almost over, a new Supreme Court decision has been quietly signed into law. In the future, all presidential nominees will be required to take an IQ test as part of their physical exam - and by an independent examiner.

No more Dr. Googlyeyes allowing his patient to write his own letter, boasting of his excellent body and intelligent mind.

(The entire family didn’t even know how to spell Nobel, for Christ's sake.)

Through experience, it has been noted that any presidential wanna-be can B.S. their way through a debate, bully and interrupt his opponents, receive the nomination and then the party will hop, skip and jump to back up and support their nominee - idiot, or not - and end up electing dopey Joe Schmo from Calico, for president.

There follows the disaster.

Schmo wants to eat, sleep and watch television all day, or fly around on Air Force One, experience the ceremonial tarmac greetings (all those colorful flags!), then speed to the Ambassador’s residence, sirens wailing, where he’ll eat, sleep and watch television all day.

“Aliens from outer space are invading, sir.”

“Ignore it. Don’t panic the people. Pass me another piece of chocolate banana cake with two scoops of soft butterscotch ice cream and whipped cream on top.”

So, someone more inclined to take on the responsibilities of running a country will have to take and pass an I.Q.Test.

More than an I.Q. of 100 will be required. An I.Q. of over 150 should be ideal.

That was Obama's range.

