USPS Reveal Real Reason They Are Removing Mail Boxes

Funny story written by Dewani Unhatched

Sunday, 16 August 2020

image for USPS Reveal Real Reason They Are Removing Mail Boxes
Need to mail a turd? Use FEDEX.

After a photo of mail collection boxes on a flatbed truck in Boston quickly garnered significant attention on Twitter, on Friday, the U.S. Postal Service clarified why the boxes were being removed.

USPS spokesman Steve Doherty told reporters that quite simply too many turds are being mailed through the USPS, and the boxes are becoming health hazards.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump acknowledged he is withholding money to the USPS to make it more difficult for the postal service to handle an anticipated surge of mailed turds as the election approaches.

A spokesman for the Post Office said Friday, "They are being removed because too many people are mailing turds to the White House. They are becoming a health hazard. Words of advice: If you are adamant on mailing turds to the President, Anderson Cooper, Ellen Degeneres, Prince Andrew, Miley Cyrus, Meghan Markle, Taylor Swift, or The Pope, please use FEDEX. USPS have had enough of this shit (literally)."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Post Office

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more