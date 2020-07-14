‘Schindler’s List’ to be reimagined by sleazy director known for inappropriate shower scenes

Religious leaders are concerned about a ‘Schindler's List’ remake from director Billy O’Lox, known for his infamous ‘Mother Teresa - -

the pole dancing years’.

“I like to bring color, sparkle and a bit of razzmatazz to my films, but I’m not cheap, uncultured or sleazy,” said Billy. “I tell you, that Mother Teresa biopic about the teenage Teri, as a pole-dancing, pregnant, single mum, recruited a whole new generation of young women to nunning.”

There have also been allegations of questionable safety standards in Billy’s films, particularly in the cross-dressing ‘Dalek mud-wrestles R2D2’. “Now, to be fair, I thought the actors moved along with holes for their feet in the bottom of their mechanical costumes,” said Billy. “I didn’t know they were connected to the mains when I switched on the shower.”

Concerns that Billy’s new film will be disrespectful and lack authenticity, began to surface when rumors leaked from the film set about sequined costumes, mirror balls and a gigantic bubble machine.

“I know the history, I’m not out to offend anyone, and I’ve learnt my lesson. I’ve got taste and subtlety, as well as an eye for an alternative approach,” he said. “I can see it in lights now - ‘Schindler’s List - The Musical’.”