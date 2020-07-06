Is Donald Trump Sick?

Clutching the podium during his White House 4th of July event, Donald Trump resembled a listing ship about to slip underwater. Many also wondered whether he would take the podium down with him.

His eyes were almost totally shut as he squinted while attempting to read from the teleprompter. Can’t the teleprompter be moved closer to the podium, or won’t Trump just wear his glasses? Talk about Sleepy Joe, Donald Trump looked as though he was about to begin snoring while listing at the podium.

His speech also lacked inspiration. Sort of a get even speech of all those that have done him wrong while a resident of the White House. Nowhere was any mention of the greatness and majesty of this nation that's a beacon on the hill.

Instead of giving hope of conquering the coronavirus, he dismissed it as being over with, gone, done, finito! Even Houdini never attempted such a magical disappearance. Florida and Texas are almost in need of those two floating hospital ships to dock at their port, or send in Sean Penn to do something.

He spoke of the peaceful protesters who were vocal about police brutality and racism as leftist radicals agitators, not once acknowledging that there may have been some good people protesting too.

But maybe those were the first symptoms of coronavirus. If so, whatever he may do, do not let him drink any Clorox. It would be worse than wearing glasses.

Read more by this author: