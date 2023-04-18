Tom from MySpace was never really your friend

Oh, god I remember you. How is your sister Laura doing these days?

Although the barely missed Myspace was not the hit that Facebook was, Tom, who claimed to be everybody's friend, never really liked you.

I know, it is shocking. In his photos, Tom seemed like such a nice chap, with his cheeky chappy demeanour, but he secretly hated everything you stood for.

Your political posturing, your taste in music, the details of your life that you shared for no one's real benefit.

Still, never mind. Half of the people you were friends with on Myspace didn't like you either. They only ever really fancied your brother or sister. Honestly, how many of the posts asked after them? Yes, that was your first clue.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

