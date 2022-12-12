Snowflake complaining about snowflakes

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Monday, 12 December 2022

When can I start complaining about nothing?

Woke Snowflake Tuppence Halfpenny has been complaining about literal snowflakes.

'I know it is December, but why does it snow? I need to go out, and it will ruin my nice new coat'.

Actual snowflake Gareth Williamson said 'Do you think we want to fall out of the sky? We don't bounce, and if we survive the fall, we get stamped on by a boot. If the only joy that a small minority of us can is ruining someone's coat, then so be it'.

Ms Halfpenny went on 'Yes, and why is it so cold? Why do we have to pretend to be so happy at Christmas, when it is so cold?'

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

