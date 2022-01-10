The British Virgin Islands Will Drop the Controversial Name Virgin

ROAD TOWN, Virgin Islands – (Satire News) – The word is out that after years of official and unofficial debating, the British Virgin Islands name will be officially changed.

Reports are that Queen Elizabeth decided that the islands needed a much more modernistic-sounding name.

She said that everyone knows that virgins are certainly a thing of the past.

Prince Charles overhearing her majesty chatting with Emma McPiddlehilton with The Bee’s Knees News Agency informed Piers Morgan, that the queen has already decided on a new name for the Virgin Islands.

When asked for the new name Charles remarked that his mum has chosen the name The Queen Elizabeth Islands as a way of self-honoring herself.

Charles noted that at 95-years of age the queen can rename the islands whatever the bloomin’ ‘ell she feels like it.