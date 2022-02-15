A Man Breaks The World Jump Rope Jumping Record – But Ends Up In His Neighbor’s Apartment

CINCINNATI, Ohio – (Sports Satire) – Ever since he was 4-years-old Tyrus Bannamaker loved to play jump rope. His mother said that he could jump rope for hours on end.

The Bannamakers, Jill and Geraldo, took him to a therapist when he was seven, but the therapist said that little Ty was afflicted with Jumpatosis Constantina, and that they would just have to live with it.

The therapist did tell them that at least he was not addicted to drugs, or alcohol, or even sports gambling.

When he started high school, Ty tried out for and was chosen to participate on the school’s jump roping team, where he excelled, breaking the Ohio state record.

And now, at the age of 24, Bannamaker has just broken the World Jump Roping record by jumping rope straight for 97 hours, 16 minutes, and 41 seconds.

SIDENOTE: But sad to say, Ty will be in the hospital for a few days, after sustaining injuries to his groin region, when he fell through the floor of his apartment.