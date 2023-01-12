In the Future Electric Bikes Will be One Giant Wheel

Funny story written by UncleDale

Thursday, 12 January 2023

image for In the Future Electric Bikes Will be One Giant Wheel
South Park did it, South park did it!

In the Future, Electric bikes will be one giant Wheel - with a comfy passenger compartment on one Side - and the electric motor and storage compartment on the other Side.

A Computer will do thousands of adjustments a second to keep the Bike balanced - while accelerating from O - 60 in the blink of an eye.

Guys will do Wheelies every time they go for a ride.

They can go along the tops of walls, up stairs and up and down ramps - even cross - country.

For the younger more 'Rad' Guys - (or Girls) - a smaller seat might be in the Center of the bike with a TV screen showing what is up ahead and behind.

Expect exciting competitions in Skateboard - like arenas - zooming up walls and across building tops.

It will be a 'Wheelie world!

(Brought to you by Dr. Futuro's Writer Bot. He's on vacation.)

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

