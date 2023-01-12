In the Future, Electric bikes will be one giant Wheel - with a comfy passenger compartment on one Side - and the electric motor and storage compartment on the other Side.

A Computer will do thousands of adjustments a second to keep the Bike balanced - while accelerating from O - 60 in the blink of an eye.

Guys will do Wheelies every time they go for a ride.

They can go along the tops of walls, up stairs and up and down ramps - even cross - country.

For the younger more 'Rad' Guys - (or Girls) - a smaller seat might be in the Center of the bike with a TV screen showing what is up ahead and behind.

Expect exciting competitions in Skateboard - like arenas - zooming up walls and across building tops.

It will be a 'Wheelie world!

(Brought to you by Dr. Futuro's Writer Bot. He's on vacation.)