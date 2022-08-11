Saharan Shit in Dust Clouds End up in the U.S. and England

It's not the Biblical Manna from Heaven. It's shit from the Sahara.

Mother Nature is shitty at times

Every spring or summer huge dust clouds - sort of sand hurricanes go from the Sahara Desert across the ocean to Florida and Texas.

The dust cloud is a mixture of sand, dirt, minerals human and camel shit and disease viruses and disease bacteria and living or dead insects.

No one knows if it causes respiratory diseases or not.

It also goes as far up as England, some springs and summers, and causes red or orange skies. And the same as the U. S. - nobody knows what problems it is causing. It might be making us elect our useless political leaders. Might be Hashish in it.

In England there are so many other problems, nobody cares.

Anyway - just wanted to alert you as to something new to Worry about.

If there is anything terrible that might depress you - I will find it and report it.

Basil Blathering - Old English Church News.