Donald Trump Is Having His Tongue Circumsized

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 29 April 2022

image for Donald Trump Is Having His Tongue Circumsized
"Damn, the Trumptard is the sissiest-looking cowboy that I have ever seen!!!" -CLINT EASTWOOD

CHICAGO - (Satire News) - The Trumptard's personal physician, Dr. Yang Fu Fi, has just remarked that his long time friend, patient, and yarn spinner, Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump is going to have his tongue circumsized.

Dr. Fu Fi, who has tried and tried to get DJT to cut back on his 9-Big Macs-a day habit, stated that the oral procedure is not due to his obsessive burger-eating, but rather it stems from years, and years, and years of his constant, blatant, habitual lying.

The doctor said that a recent QuinniPinni Poll showed that in just his four years in office, the fella that everyone refers to as the human cesspool uttered over 37,900 lies.

The report went on to state that the orange tub of lard actually lied - in just those four years, more times than the combined totals of several states and countries including Mississippi, Iowa, Indonesia, Greenland, Pisagovia, Florida, Ireland, and Brazil.

SIDENOTE: Dr. Fu Fi did state that after the tongue circumcision Trump will still be able to still talk like normal, but there is a very good chance that his ear lobes will grow to the size of standard bowling balls.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald Trump

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more