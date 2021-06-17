Death Valley Temperatures Hit a Record-Setting 163 Degrees and The Sand Is Literally On Fire

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 17 June 2021

image for Death Valley Temperatures Hit a Record-Setting 163 Degrees and The Sand Is Literally On Fire
Death Valley's Jane Fonda Pond hasn't had any water in it since August of 1957.

DEATH VALLEY, California – (Satire News) – Veteran meteorologists are saying that they have never seen nothing like the hellacious heat wave that is blasting Death Valley.

Accuweather forecaster Burton “Heat Index” Fitzfarmer, who has been in the weather business for 49 years, says that it is so friggin’ hot in Death Valley that the sand is actually catching fire.

He noted that you can clearly hear the grains of sand sizzling as if one is cooking industrial bacon.

When asked by reporters what the hell is going on, Fitzfarmer shook his head and replied that he would have to blame it on the obligatory Global Warming.

After thinking for a moment, he then noted that part of the blame would have to also fall on El Nino.

He then added that secondary blame would have to be assigned to La Nina, and a third integer thrown into the mix would have to be the newly discovered Los Abuelos (The Grandparents).

A Death Valley guide reported seeing rattlesnakes actually crying from the heat; and he was quick to point out that in the entire history of rattlesnakes, no one has ever seen a rattlesnake cry or even whimper for that matter.

SIDENOTE: Reports are that the state of Massachusetts is sending 7 truck loads loaded with Dasani water to Death Valley, along with 2 truck loads of sweat-soaking sponges.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Death ValleyEl NinoHeat wavemeteorologists

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more