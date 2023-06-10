Nostradamus gazes into cartoons and spoof

Some have said The Simpsons can sometimes predict the future.

Have I?

I wrote a story about China wanting to own every island nation in the Caribbean.

And now the Chinese have done a deal with Cuba to put, what, missile or just a ton of surveillance or maybe a naval dock or two on Castro’s Eden.

And then America will finally taste its own medicine. They wanna cruise around Taiwan? Then China will cruise around Key West.

Ron DeSantis, overlord of the Great Swamp known as FLA, hates it, but what can he do? Send in the Marines? To Cuba? Start another war? (America’s favorite sport, after all.) More exploding cigars? (That was your best idea, CIA?)

No, of course, not. America never fights fair. They showed up in World Wars I and II AFTER everybody was almost dead, and then the Yankee cavalry charged in and said it won the wars, as though single-handedly. Misinformation made history … the other American pastime.

Ron will continue to attack trans people, and perhaps insist that he’s not a homophobe. Typical day in Floridian politics. But when the Chinese are looking through binoculars at Miami beach sunbathers … will America finally see how, little by little, it is being surrounded by its enemy?

And once the Chinese own the entire continent of South America … the war between the North and South shall be waged and possibly won by the South this time.

I’m just talking here … ain’t predicting a thing … just watching Homer and Marge gaze into their crystal ball … who knew cartoons or Spoofs could out-Nostradamus Nostradamus?