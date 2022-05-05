That thing you are doing, just stop it

Are you reading the Daily Mail?

Just stop doing it.

Are you going to say 'Great pic' about an out of focus photo on social media?

Just stop doing it.

Are you reading something about politics?

Just stop doing it..

Are you writing to your MP in the hope it will change things?

Just stop doing it.

Are you thinking about getting an allotment?

Just stop doing it.

Are you thinking about knitting a scarf for a young child?

Just stop doing it.

Are you writing some crap poetry?

Just stop doing it.

Are you buying trainers from Nike?

Just stop doing it.

Are you reading an article on a spoof website that isn't really going anywhere?

Just stop doing it