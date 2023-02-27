Jerry Seinfeld Is Hit With A Huge Fine For Using The Boring Phrase Yada, Yada, Yada, Way Too Many Fucking Times

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 27 February 2023

Jerry says he ain't paying the fine and the FBI can fucking arrest him.

HOLLYWOOD - (Satire News) - LaLaLand Daily has just pointed out that the has been comedian Jerry Seinfeld, has just been fined $75,000 by the FBI for using the hackneyed, boring, tedious, and monotonous term "Yada, Yada, Yada" way too many fucking times.

A rep for the FBI, agent Willowneena Boobinski, 49, said that the monotoned Seinfeld had been warned a total of 13 times to refrain from using the four-letter word, but since he ignored the warnings, the FBI decided to hit him in his wallet.

Seinfeld reportedly said that this is America, and if he wants to say that Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump is nothing but a low-life, bottom-dwelling, itty bitty fingered, perverted Nazi mofo, then he can.

Jerry the Fairy, as he is referred to when in San Francisco, divulged that the FBI can stick their battering rams up their collective asses.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

