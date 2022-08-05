Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder, and Paul Wesley Talk About The Sexually Charged "Vampire Diaries"

image for Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder, and Paul Wesley Talk About The Sexually Charged "Vampire Diaries"
During the height of "Vampire Diaries" Nina was getting 4,000 emails per day.

HOLLYWOOD - (Satire News) - "The Vampire Diaries" was and is one of the all-time top television shows regarding the subject of vampires.

LaLaLand Daily reporter, Macadamia Honeysuckle, recently sat down with the show's three stars, Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder, and Paul Wesley.

Dobrev starred as Elena Gilbert, a sexy, lascivious high school cheerleader who meets and falls in love with the school's student council president Stefan Salvatore, played by Paul Wesley.

Paul said that Stefan and his brother Damon's ancestors were mostly Pilgrims, Greeks, and Cambodians, but there was also a smattering of vampires in the mix.

Ian Somerhalder portrayed Damon Salvatore, the school's practical joker along with being the school's state champion weightlifter.

All three characters resided in the particle board-producing town of Mystic Falls, Virginia, which in reality is a weird place to find vampires.

One would think that vampires would be more indigenous to Massachusetts, Vermont, or even Georgia, home of the infamous Dismal Swamp.

Info guru, Andy Cohen says that in the show, Elena is sexy, Stefan is good, and Damon is bad.

"Vampire Diaries" had many noted individuals who appeared in cameo roles including Taylor Swift, Snoop Dogg, Miley Cyrus, Ryan Seacrest, Sofia Vergara, President Barack Obama, J.Lo, Kevin Lovejoy, Charles Barkley, Adele, Prince Charles, Black Kitty Meow Meow, Kate Gosselin, Jose Altuve, and Mick Jagger.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

