New Musical At London's Queen's End Theatre Is Packing In The 'Ultra Righties'

Funny story written by UncleDale

Wednesday, 15 June 2022

image for New Musical At London's Queen's End Theatre Is Packing In The 'Ultra Righties'
Another opening, another show...

The Queen's End is staging that old American warhorse, ‘South Pacific'.

They are packing in hundreds of families nightly.

The far-right group, the Happy Brit Socialists (who wear happy faces at their violent rallies and attacks) are bringing their kids to these performances in record numbers.

It is quite a surprise as the musical about an interracial love affair.

The big ‘draw', aside from the sets and melodies, seems to be the song - 'You Have to be Carefully Taught.'

Huge applause erupts when the song starts - "You have Got to Be Carefully Taught to Hate... by 6 or 7 or 8...."

People coming out were interviewed and said - "Well we have got to make sure our kids get educated... Otherwise, traditions get lost."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

