The Queen's End is staging that old American warhorse, ‘South Pacific'.

They are packing in hundreds of families nightly.

The far-right group, the Happy Brit Socialists (who wear happy faces at their violent rallies and attacks) are bringing their kids to these performances in record numbers.

It is quite a surprise as the musical about an interracial love affair.

The big ‘draw', aside from the sets and melodies, seems to be the song - 'You Have to be Carefully Taught.'

Huge applause erupts when the song starts - "You have Got to Be Carefully Taught to Hate... by 6 or 7 or 8...."

People coming out were interviewed and said - "Well we have got to make sure our kids get educated... Otherwise, traditions get lost."

