The Story Behind The Photo From The Spider-Man Movie Kinky Scene That Ended Up On The Cutting Room Floor

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 19 May 2022

image for The Story Behind The Photo From The Spider-Man Movie Kinky Scene That Ended Up On The Cutting Room Floor
Spider-Man actor Tom Holland admitted that he personally liked the kinky rope scene.

HOLLYWOOD - (Satire News) - Andy Cohen, who is known as America's Information Guru, has just revealed a behind-the-scenes secret about the recent Spider-Man motion picture, "All Roads Lead To No Way Home."

The 53-year-old Cohen, who says that in his lifetime he has seen 893,507 movies, said that he got the film scoop from an unnamed famed Hollywood hairdresser to the stars with the initials P.P.Q.

Cohen stated that the scene that was cut by the film's editor showed Spider-Man tied up with rope in the home of the sinisterly evil Dr. Elvira DuCervix.

DuCervix bares an uncanny resemblance to Fox News resident rodent, Greg Gutfeld.

When reached for a comment the actor who portrayed Spider-Man, Tom Holland stated that the rope scene was actually his idea, but after getting into a full-scale argument with the film's director, producer, make-up lady, musical director, the head of stunts, and even the catering service manager, he decided to allow the rope scene to be cut.

Meanwhile, Holland said that he recently got a very strange text from Congressman Matt Gaetz asking him to send him an autographed 8 by 10 glossy of him in the rope scene photo.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Spiderman

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more