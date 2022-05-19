HOLLYWOOD - (Satire News) - Andy Cohen, who is known as America's Information Guru, has just revealed a behind-the-scenes secret about the recent Spider-Man motion picture, "All Roads Lead To No Way Home."

The 53-year-old Cohen, who says that in his lifetime he has seen 893,507 movies, said that he got the film scoop from an unnamed famed Hollywood hairdresser to the stars with the initials P.P.Q.

Cohen stated that the scene that was cut by the film's editor showed Spider-Man tied up with rope in the home of the sinisterly evil Dr. Elvira DuCervix.

DuCervix bares an uncanny resemblance to Fox News resident rodent, Greg Gutfeld.

When reached for a comment the actor who portrayed Spider-Man, Tom Holland stated that the rope scene was actually his idea, but after getting into a full-scale argument with the film's director, producer, make-up lady, musical director, the head of stunts, and even the catering service manager, he decided to allow the rope scene to be cut.

Meanwhile, Holland said that he recently got a very strange text from Congressman Matt Gaetz asking him to send him an autographed 8 by 10 glossy of him in the rope scene photo.