Friday, 29 October 2021

image for Nina Dobrev is Thrilled That The Vampire Diaries Has Just Become Television’s All-Time Most Popular Show
Nina Dobrev as Elena Gilbert in the erotic self-gratification scene from an early episode of "The Vampire Diaries."

HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) – LaLaLand Daily has just reported that a national television show survey group, known as TV Surveys "R" Us, has found that the vampire series, “The Vampire Diaries” has just become the all-time, most popular show on television.

The series ran for eight seasons and dealt with the vampiresque doings and undoings in the mystical town of Mystic Falls, Virginia, where a teen girl (Nina Dobrev) and two vampire brothers (Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley) engaged in a supernatural menage-a-trois dujour.

Reporter Macadamia Honeysuckle with LaLaLand Daily stated that the show beat out such TV favorites as “I Love Lucy,” “Gunsmoke,” “Friends,” “The Sopranos,” and “Gilligan’s Island.”

Miss Honeysuckle pointed out that the very popular 1950’s show “Leave It To Beaver,” which made it into the Top Ten, was disqualified due to the show’s very sexually explicit title.

It was noted that the survey group, decided to disqualify the very popular, wholesome sit-com due to the fact that the word “Beaver” is in the title.

A rep for TV Survey’s “R” Us said that, for those who may not know, the word “Beaver” is a euphemism for the word “Pussy.”

SIDENOTE: LaLaLand Daily commented that back in the 50’s the word Beaver simply meant a semiaquatic rodent. They added that in today’s ultra-modern world there isn’t a parent in America, who would give their little boy a nickname that is a synonym for the word “Cunt.”

