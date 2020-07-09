Trump Guilty

The Supreme Court has decided. No one in this country is above the law. Even though he lives in the White House, Donald Trump is not above the law. The Manhatten District Attorney's office of New York may pursue Trump’s tax records and prosecute him for any wrongdoing.

So here comes the look behind the Wizard of Oz curtain.

Trump used to say: “I’m being audited.” or “They are very complex records.” And after the election, “Nobody is interested in my tax records.”

The guy was very naughty, not nice. That’s why he fought so hard to keep his tax and financial records private and hidden and buried.

Today, the Supreme Court said: Nope! Fess up!

Trump is squealing. “Courts in the past have given ‘broad deference," he tweeted. Adding, “BUT NOT FOR ME.” Boohoo!

As the lyrics go: They're writing songs of love, but not for me...

On the other hand, everyone does hide the cookie jar when it's empty. Right? Or the box of See’s candy filled with empty chocolate wrappers. And of course: If someone were to attempt to claim their parrot as a dependent on their tax returns, they will certainly be found out.

Trump is being found out. And the Supreme Court has decided. Suspected loans to Donald Trump from Deutsche Bank and underwritten by Russian oligarchs, who are possibly blackmailing Trump to look the other way when Russia pays bounty money to kill American soldiers?

Aladdin's lamp was lit, but not for Trump...

An added footnote to today's decision. An African American Supreme Court Justice, who referred to his confirmation hearing as a public lynching, appeared to decide with his dissent, that a white man was above the law.

