Amazon to Buy Google and Walmart - One Corporation to Rule Us All

Giant monopoly Amazon is to buy giant monopoly Google, and giant monopoly Walmart to make one huge corporation to basically run everything in America.

The A.G.W. (Amazon - Google - Walmart) Corporation - will sell you everything.

And watch you 24 hours a day.

Monopolies are totally Illegal by US law, but Reagan, Clinton, etc., and their congresses stopped enforcing Anti - trust Laws years ago - needing corporate money to get elected president.

Biden also doesn't enforce Anti - trust Laws, needing money for re-election.

Giant monopoly Disney protested at this merger, as it will decrease free competition in America - (and might cut into its profits).

"We have always been known for totally free competition among businesses. What is this world coming to?" A Disney spokesman, dressed like Mickey Mouse said, in a high thin voice.

"Next, they will be letting Billionaires pay no Taxes

"It is corrupt to let giant corporations merge, and also do shared Monopolies.

"Very un-American. Walt would be rolling over in his grave."