The Makers of The Smart Car Have Now Developed The Smart Taxi

Thursday, 12 May 2022

The city of New York has ordered 3,000 of the Smart Taxis.

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - The makers of the Smart Car have just come up with the taxi version of the Smart Car.

A spokesperson for the Yellowjacket Taxi Company stated that after conducting a 4-month research study, they have come up with an idea for what they are calling the Smart Taxi.

Paxton Rappateen, 62, stated that his company actually took a cue from taxi cabs in Cambodia, Thailand, Laos, and Portugal.

He noted that the taxis in those countries are extremely tiny, and as a result their fares are reduced by 75%, compared to those big yellow cabs in cities like New York City, London, and Caracas.

The Smart Taxis also get 83 miles to the gallon and they can easily and effortlessly squeeze in and out of traffic with the ease of an adult mermaid.

SIDENOTE: Rappateen pointed out that the Smart Cabs were initially designed for thin, skinny, anorexic type passengers, but he stressed that even overweight, fat people can use them; as long as they are by themselves.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

