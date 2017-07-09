After a very warm and fuzzy bromance first date that not even the First Lady could break up Putin assures Trump.com™ he will help him resolve FBI and Senate inquiry irritant.

After their 13 hour love-in including a Bromance Ride around the Forest Trump was visibly relieved that now he knows for sure all his intelligence agencies are spreading Fake News. He is now talking to Bannon about dismantling the FBI and CIA and to possibly outsource some of these functions to the Kremlin. Putin was said to do a hard sell on Russian spying capabilities convincing Trump.com™ his guys were far better than the clumsy yanks and he should outsource.

He is also considering outsourcing the National Security Council to a Russian/Chinese consortium that he claims will deliver superior wins for America. The defense forces will be put directly under Putins control reporting to Trump.com™, but Putin will have free reign over their movements. Putin claims the US Forces are bloated and intends to downsize them to about 20% of current capability, which he claims is more than enough to fend off attacks from Cocos Islands which is Amercias only real threat.

The Shared Cybertrust Unit will be run from the Kremlin with all of American government and private data being held in Moscow to ensure it is secure. Trump.com™ has been assured by Putin he has nothing to worry about as his problem is more the American Intelligence Agencies witchhunt, which he can protect Trump.com™ from.

Any intelligence operatives in the doomed agencies will need to learn Russian and relocate to Moscow if they want to re-apply for their jobs after official disbandment order next week.

Trump.com™ denies he and his new best mate took so long in their meeting as there was a lot of bed pissing going on.