After the G20 Bromance Love-In that went for 13 hours non-stop Putin has agreed to help his new best buddy with this pesky Clinton problem.

During their intimate time together Putin applauded him on nuking Comey, that is the sort of stuff he would do as those patriots are a real drag. Trump also started a high stakes game of poker brag of who had the biggest secret the other did not know. This was a grave tactical error as Trump.com™ is a total wood duck he had to drop his trousers and tell Putin the nuke codes as his last Trump.com™ card but still lost. He also lost the nuke football in the bet as well, but Trump.com™ was not worried as he said he could get another one.

Trump.com™ and Putin also agreed that the nasty rumors of the Kremlin screwing over the election were fake news. Trump.com™ was asked why he believed that when his very own security agencies said they did, "because Putin told me so and why would he lie to me?"

When asked how did they intend to obtain the server when not even the Clinton clan can find it, they replied, "the reason they can't find it is because we already have it."

Trump.com™ will also seek to dismiss the nonsense about the Paris Agreement in order to discuss the mail server, at which time Trump.com™ will hassle the Europeans about what they know about Podestas treasonous behaviour.