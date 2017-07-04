Looks like the crafty old Germans have hatched a plot to inject a dose of reality into an insular and now quite toxic whitehouse. They have deliberately chosen a place with only one entry/exit and allowed over 20 separate protest groups to dig-in along the route.

The president is said to be terminally frightened wandering the halls in his King Lear bathrobe at night and has subsequently order the entire marine corps to accompany him as his personal guard. At the Pentagon a huge panic has broken out as this type of logistics effort hasn't been seen since the last time the US was there in WWII. All 183,787 marine personnel have had leave cancelled and are now preparing plans to laydown a 38 km impenetrable barrier from the Hamburg Airport to the G20 meet. This will be done using 2,480 tanks along the route and with all the troops deployed that will be 5 soldiers for every metre of German roadway. The AirForce will bomb Hamburg Airport shortly before AirForce 1 lands to ensure no protesters will disturb airport transfer logistics.

Protest groups are calling this D-Day 2.0 and are already planning a good old Omaha Beach welcome. This will include kamakasi protesters who run at the motorcade en mass wearing only a martyr backpack.

Costs for the trip are about $2.6 Billion US, but Trump.com™ SpokesSpinner was unconcerned as he stated "there will be plenty of money after we terminate Medicaid".