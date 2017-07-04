Written by Gringo Lobos
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Tuesday, 4 July 2017

image for Trump.com™ scared of G20 protesters - Taking entire marine corps to Germany for personal protection
Advance US troops have already started clearing the Streets in Hamburg ahead of Saturdays G20 Conference

Looks like the crafty old Germans have hatched a plot to inject a dose of reality into an insular and now quite toxic whitehouse. They have deliberately chosen a place with only one entry/exit and allowed over 20 separate protest groups to dig-in along the route.

The president is said to be terminally frightened wandering the halls in his King Lear bathrobe at night and has subsequently order the entire marine corps to accompany him as his personal guard. At the Pentagon a huge panic has broken out as this type of logistics effort hasn't been seen since the last time the US was there in WWII. All 183,787 marine personnel have had leave cancelled and are now preparing plans to laydown a 38 km impenetrable barrier from the Hamburg Airport to the G20 meet. This will be done using 2,480 tanks along the route and with all the troops deployed that will be 5 soldiers for every metre of German roadway. The AirForce will bomb Hamburg Airport shortly before AirForce 1 lands to ensure no protesters will disturb airport transfer logistics.

Protest groups are calling this D-Day 2.0 and are already planning a good old Omaha Beach welcome. This will include kamakasi protesters who run at the motorcade en mass wearing only a martyr backpack.

Costs for the trip are about $2.6 Billion US, but Trump.com™ SpokesSpinner was unconcerned as he stated "there will be plenty of money after we terminate Medicaid".

Make Gringo Lobos's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 5 multiplied by 2?

2 13 10 23
75 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more