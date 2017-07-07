A secret audio of Trump/Putin meeting just released on U-tube! Releaser apparently approved at highest level of the Kremlin!

Trump: "Gimmee the pee-pee tape."

Putin: "No!

Trump: "Gimmee the pee-pee tape."

Putin: "No!

Trump: "Gimmee the pee-pee tape."

Putin: "No!

Trump: "Gimmee the pee-pee tape."

Putin: "No!

Trump: "Gimmee the pee-pee tape."

Putin: "No!

Trump: "Gimmee the pee-pee tape."

Putin: "No!

Trump: "Gimmee the pee-pee tape."

Putin: "No!

Trump: "Gimmee the pee-pee tape."

Putin: "No!

Trump: "Gimmee the pee-pee tape."

Putin: "No!

Trump: "Gimmee the pee-pee tape."

Putin: "No!

Trump: "Gimmee the pee-pee tape."

Putin: "No!

Trump: "Gimmee the pee-pee tape."

Putin: "No!

Trump: "Gimmee the pee-pee tape."

Putin: "No!

Trump: "Gimmee the pee-pee tape."

Putin: "No!

In a press conference immediately after the meeting, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told reporters, "The president took complete control of the meeting and demanded of Putin that they only talk of things that mattress."

A reporter called out, "Mr. Secretary, did you say... things that mattress?"

Tillerson: "Whoops! My bad! Things that MATTER...things that MATTER!"