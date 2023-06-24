Saudi Arabian man has four wives?

A man who calls himself a “trophy husband” has revealed that not only does he have four female friends, but they all work. They were able to pay their mortgage in just three years. A typical monogamous union with two partners would take 43 years to pay off their mortgage.

The most incredible thing is that Ahmad Shangri-la doesn't have a polygamous marriage. Yes, you heard it correctly! He jokes that he's married but he isn't.

Shangri-la lives with four female friends who sleep with him in bed. Jennifer, his best friend who has the highest libido says all the women get equal time during one night of passion.

Meanwhile, his four friends – April, Mary, Danielle and Jennifer – all have full-time professions.

Shangri-la met his first friend, April, at a university 15 years ago before they welcomed Jennifer into their union nine years later.

"It’s nice to have helping hands with all the women” While it might sound unusual, 38-year-old April says she is happy having extra women in the relationship to meet Ahmad's “needs.”

“I didn’t think happiness like this existed until I found a love like this," Mary says.