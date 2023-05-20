The UK publication True Dat News has just released a jaw-dropping report about a maritime incident near the British coast. According to Buckingham Palace spokesman Nigel Foote, the HMS Camilla Bowles narrowly avoided firing upon a Norwegian fishing boat that ventured within 2 miles of the British coast.

In the midst of thick fog, the commander of the Camilla Parker Bowles mistook the fishing boat for a menacing Russian destroyer, leading to a potentially disastrous situation. Fortunately, it was quickly realized that the vessel was actually a harmless sovereign fishing boat.

As news of the incident spread, the British parliament wasted no time in expressing their concerns. Demanding immediate action, they are calling for the captain of the Camilla Parker Bowles to undergo a comprehensive high seas vessel refresher training course to prevent such mishaps in the future.

While narrowly avoiding a fishing boat mishap, the government's focus on maritime training raises eyebrows, especially when their struggles with illegal immigrants crossing the Channel persist. Perhaps a "Refresher Course in Common Sense" should be on the agenda too...