The British submarine the HMS Camilla Parker Bowles almost fired torpedoes at a wayward Norwegian fishing boat off the English coast

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 20 May 2023

image for The British submarine the HMS Camilla Parker Bowles almost fired torpedoes at a wayward Norwegian fishing boat off the English coast
Piers Morgan says that one of his cousins serves on the Camilla Parker Bowles.

The UK publication True Dat News has just released a jaw-dropping report about a maritime incident near the British coast. According to Buckingham Palace spokesman Nigel Foote, the HMS Camilla Bowles narrowly avoided firing upon a Norwegian fishing boat that ventured within 2 miles of the British coast.

In the midst of thick fog, the commander of the Camilla Parker Bowles mistook the fishing boat for a menacing Russian destroyer, leading to a potentially disastrous situation. Fortunately, it was quickly realized that the vessel was actually a harmless sovereign fishing boat.

As news of the incident spread, the British parliament wasted no time in expressing their concerns. Demanding immediate action, they are calling for the captain of the Camilla Parker Bowles to undergo a comprehensive high seas vessel refresher training course to prevent such mishaps in the future.

While narrowly avoiding a fishing boat mishap, the government's focus on maritime training raises eyebrows, especially when their struggles with illegal immigrants crossing the Channel persist. Perhaps a "Refresher Course in Common Sense" should be on the agenda too...

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
boats

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more