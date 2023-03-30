Vietnam Asking for Aid from America for the Invasion of China Movie

Invoking that old nugget, the Domino Theory of Politics, Vietnam has asked America for assistance to wage war on China. If Vietnam doesn’t win, all nations could crumble to China’s reign of terror. China and Vietnam hate each other – which is why Vietnam refuses to give up its territorial water rights to the South China Sea so that China can better invade Taiwan … deep breath, so many politics, so little hot air in my lungs …

Will America turn an ironic cheek and come to the assistance of Vietnam if war is declared in the East? Will old acquaintance be forgot and never brought to mind as the American and Vietnamese soldiers fight side by side to kill a common enemy? The enemy of my enemy, after all…

Will America make tons of movies in the next decade about the hard ass struggles of American grunts saving democracy from the godless Chinese (who have lots of wonderful money that supports the American nouveau riche) alongside their Vietnamese brothers-in-arms… my God, these stupid movies that win awards just write themselves! Where’s that writing app – I can’t churn out this stuff myself! I need a robot!

War will only be necessary if movies can be made of it. China knows this, which is why it makes lousy movies. If Vietnam has America on its side, however, there will be a lovely war and many wonderful award-winning movies for us all to laugh and cry and love over and watch millionaires give each other awards as the war goes on and everybody forgets to watch the Oscars. Again.

PS: Better not make war at all. Those movies suck. (Please no more goddamn movies about World War One! Or Two! Those wars and their movies are over!)