Chair Fabric Has Ripped, And Stuffing Is Coming Out

Funny story written by Monkey Woods

Sunday, 25 October 2020

image for Chair Fabric Has Ripped, And Stuffing Is Coming Out
The chair may have to be re-upholstered

An adjustable reclining easy chair that has provided relaxing comfort at an affordable price since it was purchased in 2012, has finally started to show its age, and, after its fabric upholstery was accidentally ripped by children, the stuffing is now starting to fall out.

Actually, that's a bit of an understatement.

The chair, belonging to Moys Kenwood, 57, was purchased from the furniture section of Big C supermarket in Bangpakok, Bangkok, at a bargain price of 900 baht, so it owes him nothing.

It caught his eye because of the resemblance it had to a beach deckchair, and its striking blue color. He acquired the chair, and spent several happy years relaxing, reading, listening to music, and sleeping in it.

It was only very recently when his two children started to sit on the chair whilst watching TV, that it was really put to the test.

The mischievous duo sat quietly whilst one after another Cartoon Network shows played before their eyes, but their little fingers were, meanwhile, playing with the fabric, stroking, nipping, squeezing, using their nails to make a small hole, an inroad, into which they could slide a thumb, and gradually ease the stuffing out, bit by bit.

Eventually, the hole became a slit, a tear, and then a rip, and out came the stuffing, all over the place.

Now, the piece of furniture might need to be re-upholstered.

Kenwood said:

"They look so cute, but appearances can often be deceptive."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

