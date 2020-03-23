No Nasty Questions For Trump

For such a belligerent sloth, when asked a simple question, President Donald Trump turns into a snowflake, and calls the question nasty, and accuses the reporter of working for a loser organization. Then, he says the reporter asking the question was always irresponsible.

When it finally comes to a reply, it’s a made-up answer, of salad words, not accurate, but going to be accomplished next week.

To be more succinct, his reply is always a lot of BS.

When Dr. Fauci steps up to the microphone to correct Trump’s misstatements or BS, one can almost see the steam oozing out of Trump’s ears, as he looks down at Doctor Fauci. By the way, Dr. Fauci should be canonized as a saint. He seems to be the only one in Trump's circle bravely speaking the truth with knowledge and accuracy.

When called upon as a lifeline, Pence steps up, holding a clipboard, in a failed attempt to look smart, talks numbers, blah, blah, blah, and adds some promises the White House will not keep. Then Pence steps back, hiding behind Trump, and falling asleep again, with eyes half-open.

Trump stands firmly with a group of men, shakes hands, insists everyone is on the ball, never said the virus would go away by itself, everything's under control, and don’t ask nasty questions.

Trump's is some zero White House during the worst pandemic the world has ever experienced.

Then you switch channels and find Andrew Cuomo, the Governor of New York. He is speaking about the pandemic and how it is affecting New York, the country, the world, emergency services, workers, nurses, doctors, hospitals, shortages of medical equipment, beds, masks, ventilators, seniors, big business, small business, maintaining a distance from one another, and don't shake hands. No BS.

And the governor speaks in sentences. He answers every question. Never says a question is nasty or berates the questioner. The members of his team are also knowledgeable, ready to speak facts, alert and they don't look sleepy.

It’s like going from a Mel Brooks satire, to a David Mamet drama.

But don't ask Trump relevant questions. They're nasty.

