Stop Comparing me to Richard Madeley, says Alan Partridge

Norfolk's most famous DJ, Alan Partridge is said to be sick of the constant comparisons he faces to lovable TV personality Richard Madeley.

'It is a bit irritating, to say the least' said Alan. 'If it was because of the fact that we are both popular with the opposite sex, with popular appeal across the board, then I wouldn't mind so much. However, people are always seeming to compare him unfavourably to me, which isn't great. Aha'.

He went on 'It would appear that some people think that our Richard is a figure of fun, to be ridiculed for his opinions and ways of talking to people. However, it is just a similar style of television presentation that the snowflakes just need to get used to.'

One of these men is fictional. Sadly, for anyone watching him on Good Morning Britain, the other one isn't.