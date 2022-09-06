Rishi Sunak is buying a new kettle

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Tuesday, 6 September 2022

image for Rishi Sunak is buying a new kettle
A new kettle. Sounds like a cracking idea to me.

To cheer himself up, after losing the job of Prime Minister to largely forgotten former Liberal Democrat, Rishi Sunak has bought himself a brand new kettle.

'Yes' said the dapper politician 'I was feeling a bit down about losing the top job to Liz Truss, so I bought myself a new kettle, as Boris suggested. Now, I wouldn't go to Boris Johnson for careers or relationship advice, but what he said about kettles made a lot of sense, and besides which, I needed one for the third house I will be buying.'

Rishi Sunak is a very rich and successful man. His new kettle set him back £500.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
rishi sunak

Related Funny Stories…




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more