Rishi Sunak is buying a new kettle

To cheer himself up, after losing the job of Prime Minister to largely forgotten former Liberal Democrat, Rishi Sunak has bought himself a brand new kettle.

'Yes' said the dapper politician 'I was feeling a bit down about losing the top job to Liz Truss, so I bought myself a new kettle, as Boris suggested. Now, I wouldn't go to Boris Johnson for careers or relationship advice, but what he said about kettles made a lot of sense, and besides which, I needed one for the third house I will be buying.'

Rishi Sunak is a very rich and successful man. His new kettle set him back £500.