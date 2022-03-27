Couple on Blind Date discussing blinds

Although they met only half an hour ago in a local pub, forty-somethings Shane Worthington and Felicity Wotsit have spent the past ten minutes discussing blinds.

Felicity, 42, and Shane 47 were set up by mutual acquaintance Mavis Davis and met up at The Duck and Thimble.

‘I thought if we went on a blind date, we should spend some time discussing blinds’ said Shane, who has not really dated for years. ‘I mean it is only a play on words really, it just seemed a fun thing to be talking about.'

‘Yes’ said Felicity ‘We have spent a blind date talking about blinds. I feel that it may well be curtains for us now’.