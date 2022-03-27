Couple on Blind Date discussing blinds

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Sunday, 27 March 2022

image for Couple on Blind Date discussing blinds
Ha ha, what a stupid thing that to say

Although they met only half an hour ago in a local pub, forty-somethings Shane Worthington and Felicity Wotsit have spent the past ten minutes discussing blinds.

Felicity, 42, and Shane 47 were set up by mutual acquaintance Mavis Davis and met up at The Duck and Thimble.

‘I thought if we went on a blind date, we should spend some time discussing blinds’ said Shane, who has not really dated for years. ‘I mean it is only a play on words really, it just seemed a fun thing to be talking about.'

‘Yes’ said Felicity ‘We have spent a blind date talking about blinds. I feel that it may well be curtains for us now’.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Blind date




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more