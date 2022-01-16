London's Tower Big Ben Damaged By Vandals

LONDON - (UK Satire) - Scotland Yard has just informed the British press that overnight some asshole vandals broke into the Tower Big Ben and caused extensive damage to the walls, the floor, the ceiling, and to a Keurig tea maker.

An eyewitness, who did not want her name revealed, stated that she was walking her pet flamingo, "Pinky" when she saw two figures run out of the Tower.

When asked to describe them she thought for a moment and replied that it was bloody foggy-as-shit at the time, but she could clearly see that they both were wearing bright red Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump MAGA caps.

She remarked that she heard them laughing and she recognized their accent as being from Alabama.

Meanwhile, Scotland Yard has commented that they do believe they know the identity of the two American blokes and they should be picked up within 45 minutes or so.