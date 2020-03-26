The Professional Bowlers Association Will Now Require All Bowlers to Wipe Off Their Balls After Each Toss

CHICAGO - PBA spokesperson Millard P. Waterbank has just informed the members of the association about the new bowling policy that will go into effect immediately.

Waterbank stated that, in the interest of not spreading the COVFEFE-45 Flu, all members will be required to wipe off their balls after each throw.

The spokesperson stressed that any bowler who is caught not wiping off his balls, will be asked to immediately leave the bowling lanes, and will be required to self-isolate himself for a period of 45 days or seven weeks, whichever comes first.

Many bowlers have said that it will cost them a fortune in Windex, and wondered if the PBA will be compensating them for their expense.

Waterbank shook his head, and said that the PBA will compensate them when Donald Trump moves to California.